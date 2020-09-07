iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Stock Position Cut by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. lessened its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 630,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637,318 shares during the period. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Smithfield Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $31,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 117.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826,599 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 10,649.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,746,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721,058 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $109,591,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,265,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 129.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 794,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,742,000 after acquiring an additional 448,813 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $50.11. 892,442 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.