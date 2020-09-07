iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 164,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,227 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 24.1% of First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $51,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 274,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,157,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,640,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,019,000 after acquiring an additional 235,492 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 430.4% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 342,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,030,000 after purchasing an additional 277,828 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 71.1% in the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,150,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $343.98. 5,359,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,295,884. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.09. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

