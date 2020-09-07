iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 0.7% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 247.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,199,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,184,000 after buying an additional 17,242,706 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $174,706,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,905,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,927,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,047,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,349,000 after purchasing an additional 563,375 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.96. The company had a trading volume of 980,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,761. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.70 and a twelve month high of $132.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.12.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

