Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires New Stake in XP Inc. (NYSE:XP)

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2020

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 602,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,344,000. XP accounts for 1.4% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned about 0.11% of XP at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XP. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of XP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in XP by 50.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,165,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,769,000 after buying an additional 725,642 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in XP during the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in XP during the first quarter worth approximately $1,509,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in XP by 45.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XP shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of XP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of XP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of XP in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

XP stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,074,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,739. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.48. XP Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $52.94.

XP Company Profile

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

