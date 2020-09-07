Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 7,953.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,553 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.6% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.52.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $4.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $312.00. 2,901,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,708,689. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $310.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.74. The company has a market cap of $296.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $324.57.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total transaction of $6,839,126.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,847 shares in the company, valued at $48,684,750.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total value of $3,228,346.24. Insiders have sold 128,522 shares of company stock valued at $39,886,448 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

