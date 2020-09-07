Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys 42,747 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 155.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,747 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 0.9% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $15,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Facebook by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,920,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,053 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Facebook by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,604,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394,036 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,812,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,794,733,000 after acquiring an additional 723,655 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Facebook by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,490,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Facebook by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,712,332 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,121,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,780 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on FB. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners upped their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Facebook from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.42.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,132.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,631 shares of company stock worth $9,014,842 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded down $8.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $282.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,333,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,359,164. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.06. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

