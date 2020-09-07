Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys Shares of 360,737 Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 360,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,056,000. Globant accounts for 3.0% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned about 0.97% of Globant as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLOB. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globant during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Globant during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLOB traded down $1.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $170.00. The stock had a trading volume of 449,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,841. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 125.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.95. Globant SA has a 12 month low of $70.83 and a 12 month high of $189.34.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $182.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.60 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globant SA will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Globant from $147.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globant has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.50.

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

