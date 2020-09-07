Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2,746.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 535,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 516,324 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 5.0% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $89,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.0% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Guardian Point Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 33.3% during the second quarter. Guardian Point Capital LP now owns 200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,474,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,553,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 114.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jet Capital Investors L P acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $603,000.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $181.64. 11,567,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,758,881. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $136.12 and a 1-year high of $194.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.59.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

