Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $12.01 Million Holdings in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,134,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,961 shares during the period. AMBEV S A/S comprises 0.7% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $12,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 57,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp grew its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 28,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 37,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 175,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. AMBEV S A/S currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $3.70.

Shares of NYSE ABEV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.37. 15,147,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,357,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.57. AMBEV S A/S has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $4.81.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. AMBEV S A/S had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 17.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AMBEV S A/S

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

