Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $20.78 Million Stock Holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,700 shares during the period. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB comprises approximately 1.2% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned 0.09% of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB worth $20,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

FMX stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.91. 920,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,880. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 52 week low of $55.40 and a 52 week high of $98.05.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 4.65%. Analysts forecast that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.6896 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

