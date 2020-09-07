Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $91.92 Million Stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,243,743 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,015,096 shares during the period. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L accounts for about 5.1% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.22% of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L worth $91,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 125.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the second quarter worth about $71,000. 7.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L alerts:

AMX stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.18. 2,677,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,231,269. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average of $13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.65 billion. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 10.13%. Research analysts anticipate that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AMX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities raised America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX).

Receive News & Ratings for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.