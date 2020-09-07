Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Increases Holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) by 835.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,662,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,484,888 shares during the period. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP accounts for about 1.0% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP were worth $17,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,632,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,829,000 after buying an additional 1,875,964 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 227.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,451,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,006,000 after buying an additional 5,867,153 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,101,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,126,000 after buying an additional 1,240,006 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,453,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,489,000 after buying an additional 439,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,756,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,969,000 after buying an additional 291,025 shares during the last quarter. 11.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $9.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,094,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,269. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80.

Separately, TheStreet raised Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th.

About Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

