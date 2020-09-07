Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Invests $35 Million in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 875,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $35,004,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.9% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.16% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 99.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,875,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,910,000 after buying an additional 4,430,995 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $162,653,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $131,994,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,849,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,394,000 after purchasing an additional 851,122 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,739.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,262,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085,523 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.34. The company had a trading volume of 62,284,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,702,996. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.56. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.