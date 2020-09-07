Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Purchases 262,823 Shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,096,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,823 shares during the quarter. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao makes up approximately 0.8% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned about 0.41% of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao worth $14,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 12.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 19.8% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 15,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 90.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

CBD stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.87. The company had a trading volume of 231,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,332. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.03. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $22.64.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 2.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates through two segments, Food Retail; and Cash and Carry.

