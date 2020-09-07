Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Raises Stake in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 326,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the quarter. Southern Copper accounts for about 0.7% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $12,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 115,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

SCCO stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.98. The company had a trading volume of 630,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.79. Southern Copper Corp has a fifty-two week low of $23.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.19.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 16.20%. As a group, analysts predict that Southern Copper Corp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,531.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCCO. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Southern Copper from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.14.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

