Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Raises Stock Position in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,192,470 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,788,419 shares during the quarter. Banco Bradesco makes up approximately 4.9% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned about 0.26% of Banco Bradesco worth $88,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,761,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862,392 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,370,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,244,000 after purchasing an additional 430,868 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,278,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555,396 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,422,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,333 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,462,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,757 shares during the period. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

BBD stock remained flat at $$4.12 during mid-day trading on Monday. 30,989,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,086,444. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.28. Banco Bradesco SA has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $8.47.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 15.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.63%.

BBD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

Further Reading: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.