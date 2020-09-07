Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 385 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 21.9% in the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 74,418 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,990,000 after acquiring an additional 13,345 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 35.0% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 16.3% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 64,121 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,331,000 after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 3.2% during the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 7,331 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $4.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $204.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,243,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,000,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $397.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $217.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,401 shares of company stock worth $25,345,655. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Visa from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.28.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

