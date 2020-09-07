Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 439,200 Shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. cut its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,011,909 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 439,200 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco comprises approximately 2.3% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $42,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 228.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,015,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,700,000 after buying an additional 60,512,420 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 6.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 85,410,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $356,162,000 after buying an additional 4,824,421 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 22.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,662,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,158,000 after buying an additional 8,435,404 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 6.3% during the second quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 44,696,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,624,000 after buying an additional 2,655,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 42,184,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,405,000 after buying an additional 269,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITUB stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.65. 41,304,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,186,984. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.95.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Itau Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 4.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ITUB shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine cut Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itau Unibanco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

