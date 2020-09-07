Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 8,365 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,819 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,365 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 6,598.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,769,030 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,024,851,000 after buying an additional 2,727,693 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $362,794,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Adobe by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,646,720 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $707,710,000 after buying an additional 799,163 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Adobe by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,853,168 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $806,703,000 after buying an additional 765,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST raised its position in shares of Adobe by 19,398.2% during the 2nd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 544,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $236,809,000 after buying an additional 541,210 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Griffin Securities increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $334.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total value of $5,134,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,755,781.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total transaction of $4,326,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,411 shares of company stock valued at $44,998,755. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $15.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $491.94. 3,900,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,838,037. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $460.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.17. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $536.88. The company has a market cap of $235.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. Adobe’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

