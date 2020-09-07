Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Takes $10.28 Million Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 230,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,276,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,693,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308,917 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,240,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792,057 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 622.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,098,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253,900 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 753.3% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,443,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805,893 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,099,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742,103 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $9,604,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $4,796,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,227,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.05.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.04. The company had a trading volume of 21,019,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,779,421. Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $219.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.70.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

