Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Takes $2.07 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,520 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $19,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,411 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 405.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 154,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $22,618,000 after purchasing an additional 124,287 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NSC traded down $1.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $209.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,357,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,914. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.76. The firm has a market cap of $57.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.39. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $219.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $376,391.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,819.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total value of $506,836.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,387,524.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $199.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.64.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

