J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of J2 Global from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.50.

Shares of JCOM opened at $69.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. J2 Global has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $104.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.75.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.25. J2 Global had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $331.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J2 Global will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in J2 Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,458,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in J2 Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $665,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in J2 Global by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,400,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,729,000 after acquiring an additional 145,997 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in J2 Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $882,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in J2 Global by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 14,886 shares in the last quarter.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

