Jet Capital Investors L P Has $18.87 Million Position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Jet Capital Investors L P lowered its holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 520,000 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 276,240 shares during the quarter. Exelon comprises approximately 3.9% of Jet Capital Investors L P’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Jet Capital Investors L P’s holdings in Exelon were worth $18,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 386.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 705 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of EXC stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,989,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,466,549. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.89 and a 200 day moving average of $38.32. The stock has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $50.54.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.04%.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.38.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.