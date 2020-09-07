Jetcoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $235,228.00 (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Jetcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0285 or 0.00000280 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $225,113.40 and $235,228.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded down 19.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00045112 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005458 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $521.01 or 0.05114060 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002430 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003998 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00035217 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00053094 BTC.

Jetcoin (JET) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,888,005 tokens. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Jetcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

