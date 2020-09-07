JMP Securities Increases Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Price Target to $19.00

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) had its target price hoisted by JMP Securities from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

CLDR has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cloudera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Cloudera from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a sell rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.71.

Get Cloudera alerts:

Cloudera stock opened at $11.22 on Thursday. Cloudera has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $14.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.08. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 28.80% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $214.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Cloudera’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cloudera will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 41,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $512,270.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudera in the second quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cloudera in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cloudera in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudera in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudera in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.