Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Earns Buy Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on JNJ. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Independent Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $163.00.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $148.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.49 and its 200 day moving average is $144.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $391.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

