Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Joint from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Joint in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Joint from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Joint in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Joint from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.60.

Shares of NASDAQ JYNT opened at $17.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Joint has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $21.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Joint had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 47.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.13 million. Equities research analysts expect that Joint will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Joint by 85.9% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Joint by 42.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Joint by 120.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Joint in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Joint in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

