JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Inpex (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Inpex (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded Inpex from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Get Inpex alerts:

OTCMKTS:SDGCF opened at $36.06 on Thursday. Inpex has a 52 week low of $28.13 and a 52 week high of $39.12.

Sundrug Co,Ltd. operates and manages drug stores and dispensing pharmacies in Japan. It also operates discount stores that offers food, cosmetics, home appliances, clothing, car supplies, sports and leisure products, liquors, and pharmaceutical products. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Fuchu, Japan.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Inpex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.