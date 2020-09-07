JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $115.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $105.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on JPM. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $105.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.37.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $103.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company has a market capitalization of $315.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187.7% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 49,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 32,417 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

