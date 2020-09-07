JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €87.38 ($102.79).

Shares of ETR:GXI opened at €94.60 ($111.29) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €96.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is €77.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.27, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Gerresheimer has a 12 month low of €50.65 ($59.59) and a 12 month high of €100.80 ($118.59).

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

