JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 1,164.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,361 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 212,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 73,166 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 903,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,821,000 after purchasing an additional 75,528 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 962,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,852,000 after purchasing an additional 208,132 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 14,239 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:JPST traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.83. 2,233,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.45.

