Jumbo Interactive Ltd Plans Final Dividend of $0.17 (ASX:JIN)

Jumbo Interactive Ltd (ASX:JIN) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is A$12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$12.22.

Get Jumbo Interactive alerts:

About Jumbo Interactive

Jumbo Interactive Limited engages in the retail of lottery tickets through Internet and mobile devices primarily in Australia and Fiji. It operates through two segments, Internet Lotteries Australia and Other. The company is involved in the sale of official government and charity lotteries through digital platforms; and online sale of payroll software system.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Jumbo Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumbo Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.