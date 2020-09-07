Jupiter Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $22.00 (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jupiter has a total market cap of $219,732.68 and $22.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jupiter alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00119348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00043534 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.13 or 0.01709226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00214498 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000307 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00169258 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

Buying and Selling Jupiter

Jupiter can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.