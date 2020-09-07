JUST Stablecoin (USDJ) Achieves Market Cap of $4.23 Million

JUST Stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One JUST Stablecoin token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00010264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST Stablecoin has a total market cap of $4.23 million and $286,928.00 worth of JUST Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, JUST Stablecoin has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009858 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00119459 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00043085 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $175.82 or 0.01730967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00213922 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000307 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00169254 BTC.

JUST Stablecoin Token Profile

JUST Stablecoin’s total supply is 4,227,158 tokens. JUST Stablecoin’s official website is just.network

JUST Stablecoin Token Trading

JUST Stablecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST Stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST Stablecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST Stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

