K12 (NYSE:LRN) Upgraded at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of K12 (NYSE:LRN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $45.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded K12 from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded K12 from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on K12 from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered K12 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on K12 from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. K12 presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.50.

LRN stock opened at $34.28 on Friday. K12 has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.60 and its 200-day moving average is $28.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 56.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.36.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. K12 had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $268.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that K12 will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other K12 news, insider James Jeaho Rhyu sold 13,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $656,676.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,706,865.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $67,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,081 shares of company stock valued at $4,805,149 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in K12 by 137.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in K12 by 1,638.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in K12 in the first quarter worth $52,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in K12 by 14.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of K12 by 417.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About K12

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

