Karoon Energy Ltd (ASX:KAR) Insider Acquires A$76,000.00 in Stock

Sep 7th, 2020

Karoon Energy Ltd (ASX:KAR) insider Clark Davey purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.76 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$76,000.00 ($54,285.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 13.84 and a current ratio of 14.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$0.55 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.75.

Karoon Energy Company Profile

Karoon Energy Ltd operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Australia, Brazil, and Peru. The company has a working interest in two off-shore permits in the Browse and Carnavon basins located to the north Western Australian coastline covering a combined area of 15,492 square kilometers; and Ceduna basin covering an area of 17,793 square kilometers in the Great Australian Bight.

