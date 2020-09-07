Kerrisdale Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,430 shares during the period. NetEase accounts for 1.4% of Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $12,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA raised its position in shares of NetEase by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 16,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter worth $4,987,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NetEase by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of NetEase by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 206,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,515,000 after acquiring an additional 29,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NetEase by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 45.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on NetEase from $435.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub lowered NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Cfra upped their target price on NetEase from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NetEase in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $517.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $458.17.

NTES stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $485.25. 640,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,878. The company has a market cap of $62.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $472.81 and its 200 day moving average is $393.56. NetEase Inc has a 12-month low of $252.94 and a 12-month high of $517.65.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $39.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $36.08. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 36.43%. Analysts predict that NetEase Inc will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

