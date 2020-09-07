Kerrisdale Advisers LLC Purchases New Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 75,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,553,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 1.4% of Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $181.64. 11,567,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,758,881. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.59. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $136.12 and a 12-month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

