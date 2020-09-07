Kerrisdale Advisers LLC Sells 125,000 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard makes up 2.7% of Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $23,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $5,735,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 7.4% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.0% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,894,000 after acquiring an additional 9,426 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth about $3,256,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 35.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang bought 1,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $4,175,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 442,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,919,436.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,904 shares of company stock worth $5,286,012. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATVI stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,947,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,301,270. The stock has a market cap of $60.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $87.73.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.03.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.