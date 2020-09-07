Kerrisdale Advisers LLC Sells 7,914 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,914 shares during the quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $48.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,581.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,792,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,815. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,726.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market cap of $1,075.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,544.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,391.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. BofA Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 target price (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

