Kerrisdale Advisers LLC Trims Stake in Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB)

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) by 90.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457,036 shares during the quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC owned 0.05% of Eventbrite worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 284.4% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 79,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 58,741 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 80.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 17.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 19.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 43.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 18,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

NYSE EB traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.57. 1,853,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,084. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.91. Eventbrite Inc has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $22.90.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.07. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 61.89% and a negative net margin of 103.11%. Research analysts forecast that Eventbrite Inc will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

