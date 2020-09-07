Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) Receives $20.13 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.25.

KN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Knowles from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other news, Director Donald Macleod acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.09 per share, for a total transaction of $150,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,284.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KN. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Knowles by 39.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,982,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,518,000 after buying an additional 850,466 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Knowles by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,629,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,183,000 after acquiring an additional 156,917 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,400,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,117,000 after purchasing an additional 56,840 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,847,274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,189,000 after purchasing an additional 79,637 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Knowles by 26.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,453,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,448,000 after purchasing an additional 306,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KN traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $15.35. The stock had a trading volume of 758,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,312. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Knowles has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $22.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average is $15.05. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 90.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.41 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.20%. Knowles’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Knowles will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

