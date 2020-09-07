Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PHG. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised Koninklijke Philips from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $46.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.33. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $54.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.28 and a 200-day moving average of $45.24.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,764,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,190,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,260,000 after buying an additional 2,106,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,464,000 after buying an additional 549,712 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,296,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

