Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PHG. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised Koninklijke Philips from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.00.
Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $46.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.33. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $54.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.28 and a 200-day moving average of $45.24.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,764,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,190,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,260,000 after buying an additional 2,106,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,464,000 after buying an additional 549,712 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,296,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.85% of the company’s stock.
Koninklijke Philips Company Profile
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.
