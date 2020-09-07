Kroger (NYSE:KR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KR. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Kroger from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kroger from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kroger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Kroger from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kroger from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kroger presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.57.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $35.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Kroger has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $37.22.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 1.66%. Kroger’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kroger will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

In other Kroger news, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $2,729,630.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,097,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,026,467.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $366,630.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,791.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,797 shares of company stock worth $8,632,086. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 11,315 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Kroger by 565.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 48.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Kroger by 12.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 39.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 164,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 46,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

