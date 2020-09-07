Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MRPRF. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS MRPRF opened at $8.95 on Thursday. Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $14.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.03.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, SA (MC:MRL) is one of the largest real estate company trading on the Spanish Stock Exchange, with a market capitalization of approximately 6,200 million euros, specialized in the acquisition and management of commercial property in the Iberian region. MERLIN Properties mainly invests in offices, shopping centers and logistics facilities, within the Core and Core Plus segments, forming part of the benchmark IBEX-35, Euro STOXX 600, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate, GPR Global Index, GPR-250 Index, and MSCI Small Caps indices.

