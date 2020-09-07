LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €130.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Baader Bank set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LEG Immobilien has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €124.46 ($146.42).

Shares of LEG stock opened at €119.00 ($140.00) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €121.28 and its 200-day moving average price is €111.79. LEG Immobilien has a one year low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a one year high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

