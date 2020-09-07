Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) Shares Bought by Western Standard LLC

Western Standard LLC raised its stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 527.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 283,913 shares during the period. Legg Mason accounts for approximately 20.2% of Western Standard LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Western Standard LLC’s holdings in Legg Mason were worth $16,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Legg Mason by 1,084.4% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 724,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,401,000 after buying an additional 663,504 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Legg Mason by 56.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 204,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after buying an additional 73,922 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Legg Mason by 3,416.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after buying an additional 81,047 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Legg Mason by 45.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 8,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Legg Mason by 15.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Legg Mason alerts:

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Sullivan sold 648,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $32,395,936.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,106,151.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LM remained flat at $$49.99 on Monday. 4,718,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,343,192. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.45. Legg Mason Inc has a 1-year low of $33.99 and a 1-year high of $50.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.73.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $666.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.92 million. Legg Mason had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Legg Mason Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM).

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.