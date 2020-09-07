Levolution (LEVL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $112,863.00

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Levolution token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001416 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Coineal. During the last seven days, Levolution has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Levolution has a total market cap of $6.93 million and approximately $112,863.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Levolution alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00044826 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005556 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $529.95 or 0.05102713 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002428 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003982 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00035307 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00052158 BTC.

Levolution Profile

Levolution (CRYPTO:LEVL) is a token. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,114,371 tokens. Levolution’s official message board is levolution.io/news . Levolution’s official website is levolution.io . Levolution’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Levolution

Levolution can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Levolution directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Levolution should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Levolution using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Levolution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Levolution and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.