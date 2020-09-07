Li Auto’s (NYSE:LI) Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow

Li Auto’s (NYSE:LI) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, September 8th. Li Auto had issued 95,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 30th. The total size of the offering was $1,092,500,000 based on an initial share price of $11.50. During Li Auto’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. 86 Research started coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of LI stock opened at $16.83 on Monday. Li Auto has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $24.48.

There is no company description available for Li Auto Inc.

