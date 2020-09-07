Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) to post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Liberty Media Formula One Series C’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Liberty Media Formula One Series C reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 94.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will report full year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.89). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Liberty Media Formula One Series C.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.13). Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative net margin of 51.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $24.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.50 million.

FWONK has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of FWONK traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.98. The stock had a trading volume of 547,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.14. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FWONK. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the second quarter valued at about $24,490,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 63.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,036,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,741,000 after buying an additional 4,675,522 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 45.8% in the first quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 8,633,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,103,000 after buying an additional 2,711,400 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 145.6% in the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,397,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,281,000 after buying an additional 1,421,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 40.6% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,752,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,192,000 after buying an additional 1,083,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

